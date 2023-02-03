The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, May 14, and aims to raise both awareness and funds for the Leeds Hospital Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds and the MND Association. Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease back in 2019. Runners are also encouraged to fundraise for their charity of choice.

Kevin Sinfield OBE, a former Leeds Rhinos teammate of Burrow’s, inspired the introduction of the marathon to the 2023 calendar with his gruelling feats of endurance in the name of fundraising. He said: “This marathon is about community. Running together with mates, for a mate. Get ready for a tough, but fulfilling day. Whether you are running for the MND Association, Leeds Hospital’s Appeal or charity close to your heart, remember your miles will keep making a difference.”

The event has attracted runners from across Yorkshire and beyond and will be the first marathon held in Leeds in 20 years. Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “I know how much people are looking forward to the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, so today’s ‘100 days to go’ milestone is cause for real excitement and anticipation.

Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"This event will showcase the very best of Leeds, from its stunning scenery to its willingness to go that extra mile to help others, and it promises to be one of the highlights of a busy 2023 for the city as a whole. As someone who has signed up for the marathon, today’s milestone is also a handy reminder that I need to stick to my training schedule – the big day will be here sooner than we all think.”