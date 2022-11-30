After Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, his former teammate Sinfield began taking on mammoth challenges to raise funds for MND causes in support of him. Sinfield recently ran over 60km per day for seven days and others have the opportunity to raise funds for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND and the MND Association when the marathon takes place.

In honour of Burrow’s iconic number seven shirt worn during his playing days, the initial target for marathon participants was £7,777. However, the £10,000 mark has been breached and entries are still open ahead of May 14, 2023, when the marathon will take place.

Sinfield said: “I have been unbelievably overwhelmed by the support we have received since the launch of the marathon earlier this year and I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone single person who has signed up to take part.

Kevin Sinfield OBE has been "overwhelmed" by the support for the marathon. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“I have no doubt that Sunday, May 14 is going to be an incredibly special day for all those involved, whether that’s participating, volunteering or spectating. The event is going to be a monumental step in ensuring we raise vital funds to contribute towards making Rob’s dream of opening a new MND Care Centre in Leeds a reality, so seeing so many people in Leeds and beyond get behind Rob and all those affected by MND is just an incredible feeling.”

The marathon route will start and finish at Headingley Stadium, where Burrow enjoyed a glittering career as a key player for Leeds Rhinos. Runners will journey around Woodhouse Moor before travelling through Headingley, Adel, Bramhope and Otley and finishing back at Headingley.

Clare Salter, community fundraising manager at the MND Association, said: “10,000 runners is a fantastic milestone to have reached – a field of runners that size is going to create quite a spectacle on the streets of Leeds next May. We’ve already heard so many stories from people who have been inspired to take on what is a tough challenge by Rob’s story and seeing Kev complete his epic challenges ‘for a mate’. And there are many others whose lives have sadly been touched by MND, through a friend or relative, and wish to show their support by raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. We’re grateful to everyone involved and can’t wait to cheer you on.”

Paula Guanaria, head of relationship fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “All of us at Leeds Hospitals Charity are delighted at the news that over 10,000 people have now signed up take part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon next May. This shows the incredible impact Rob’s story and Kevin’s fundraising has had on people, not only in Yorkshire, but up and down the country. We are so grateful to everyone who has signed up to the marathon to help us raise funds to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND here in Leeds.”

