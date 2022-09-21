Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE visits stunning mural of himself at Meanwood pub

The vastly popular 39-year-old spent the entirety of his career in rugby league with Leeds Rhinos before retiring in 2017 and being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

He has since become a committed campaigner for awareness and funds in the fight against MND and the Bay Horse, a pub in Meanwood, honoured him last year with a mural on the side of their building.

Last week, the Rhinos icon went along to see the mural, which depicts him in action for the club he represented.

The mural was the idea of pub-goer Richard Sheridan, who has described the former scrum-half as a “legend”.

He said: “They painted the pub royal blue and it looked horrendous.

"It’s always been a rugby pub, it’s always been a rugby league pub full of rugby players.

"We even had two landlords who played for Leeds Rhinos. With Rob Burrow being as ill as he is and such a legend, I had this idea to put a mural on the wall.

"Everyone in the pub agreed with me, I asked the landlord and he thought it was a good idea.”

It was created by “Chris” from The Mural Artists and the launch day helped raise funds for the fight against MND.

Richard said: “My idea was that he’d be the perfect ambassador for our pub.