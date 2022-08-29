Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the carnival, which began being held annually in 1967, from taking place in both 2020 and 2021.

However, any frustrations regarding its absence appeared to have subsided by this morning, when the festivities began.

The streets were lined for the J'ouvert morning parade, which opened proceedings with soca music and plenty of dancing.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and the warm atmosphere at Potternewton Park personified the phrase. Image: Steve Riding

This served as an appetiser ahead of the main event, the traditional parade leaving the carnival’s home, Potternewton Park.

A friendly-yet-lively atmosphere was generated by the array of dancers and speakers filling the air with sound.

People of various ages were involved the parade and the streets were heaving, as the local community scrambled for the perfect viewing spot.

The walk down to catch the parade actually proved to be a difficult one, as the smell of Caribbean food wafting out from the various stalls can prove alluring.

Image: Steve Riding

As easy as it was to be fascinated by the sounds and smells, it was the sights that prompted the biggest smile.

After two years of the Chapeltown and Harehills event being absent from the calendar, seeing people from various cultures come together and connect over some of life’s greatest pleasures was special.

Attendee Kay Olutayo, 50, said: “It’s everyone coming together, happy and jovial. There’s lots of different nationalities, food and themes. [It’s] colourful, and that’s what life should be like.

"Colourful, all together as one with no division – happiness.”

It was clear to see that those in attendance were genuinely grateful it was back, especially considering many have grown up with the carnival being a regular occurrence.

Another reveller told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "It reminds me of the carnival I used to go in Birmingham.

"I like the way it’s all multi-ethnic and there’s a lot going on. Walking around here, I’ve been thinking it can bring cultures that don’t usually mix together so everyone can see what they’re about and there’s no illusions.”

Even as the parade came to a close, the atmosphere showed no sign of dying down as people began heading back into the park.

There were also many beginning to gravitate towards a stage near the top of the park playing music to carry on the party.

One reveller told the YEP: "It’s brilliant, all the people come down here and they have parades on, they have loads of music, fancy acts, people can enjoy the art and it’s nice for people to hear music from different countries.”

Leeds has moved closer to something that can be described as ‘normal’ ever since the ending of Covid-19 restrictions.

The carnival is built upon everything people were denied during the darkest days of the pandemic – real human interaction and sharing.