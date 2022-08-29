Leeds West Indian Carnival live updates as first parade since pandemic takes place

Chapeltown Road is now closed until 6.30am on Tuesday.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 36 & 48 will divert between Sheepscar and Chapel Allerton via North Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane resuming at Harrogate Road in both directions.

A number of other bus diversions are in place until midnight.

The services being diverted today

Services 12, 13 and 13A will divert between Leeds City Centre and Oakwood Clock

In both directions, the route will include Vicar Lane, Eastgate, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Lane, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive and Oakwood Lane.

Services 49, 50, 50A will divert between Beckett Street and Oakwood McDonalds

In both directions, the route will include Stanley Road, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive and Oakwood Lane.

Service 91 will run from Pudsey to Chapel Allerton only

The route will include Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Harrogate Road and end in Chapel Allerton.

Service to Pudsey will start at the Chapel Allerton Co-op.

Service X99 will divert between Leeds City Centre and Wetherby Road

In both directions, the route will include the normal route to Regent Street and then include Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Lane, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive, and Oakwood Lane.