Leeds West Indian Carnival live updates as first parade since pandemic takes place
Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Chapeltown and Harehills today as Leeds West Indian Carnival makes a welcome return.
The event is widely recognised as being the oldest West Indian carnival in Europe and the biggest parade outside London, regularly attracting huge crowds from across the city and beyond.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 event was unable to take place and the 2021 celebrations could only be held virtually.
Now performers are getting ready to bring the carnival spirit to the streets once again.
Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 15:28
‘Electric atmosphere’ as carnival returns
Dancers delight the crowds
Incredible costumes on display
Here’s a flavour of some of the costumes on display:
And as ever, some of those taking part have travelled a long way to take part:
Drummers get the parade started
Anticipation as crowd lines the route
Here’s the scene on Harehills Avenue near the start of the parade as crowds wait for things to get going.
Potternewton Park buzzing with activity
Our reporter Tom Coates is at Potternewton Park which is full of stalls selling some incredible Caribbean food for those who want to grab something to eat after watching the parade.
The road closures and bus diversions in place
Chapeltown Road is now closed until 6.30am on Tuesday.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 36 & 48 will divert between Sheepscar and Chapel Allerton via North Street, Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane resuming at Harrogate Road in both directions.
A number of other bus diversions are in place until midnight.
The services being diverted today
Services 12, 13 and 13A will divert between Leeds City Centre and Oakwood Clock
In both directions, the route will include Vicar Lane, Eastgate, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Lane, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive and Oakwood Lane.
Services 49, 50, 50A will divert between Beckett Street and Oakwood McDonalds
In both directions, the route will include Stanley Road, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive and Oakwood Lane.
Service 91 will run from Pudsey to Chapel Allerton only
The route will include Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Harrogate Road and end in Chapel Allerton.
Service to Pudsey will start at the Chapel Allerton Co-op.
Service X99 will divert between Leeds City Centre and Wetherby Road
In both directions, the route will include the normal route to Regent Street and then include Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Lane, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive, and Oakwood Lane.
The service will resume as normal at Easterly Road.
What is the parade route and when does it set off?
The parade is due to leave Potternewton Park at 2pm.
It turns left down Harehills Avenue, right onto Harehills Lane and right again down Roundhay Road; right onto Barrack Road, right again onto Chapeltown Road before turning right onto Harehills Avenue and back into Potternewton Park.
The best pictures from this morning’s J’ouvert parade
Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s blog as Leeds West Indian Carnival returns for the first time since the pandemic. We’ll be sharing pictures and updates throughout the afternoon.
Our photographer Steve Riding has already been along to the traditional morning J’ouvert parade and he’ll be joined at the main event by reporter Tom Coates.
Here’s what you missed if you weren’t up bright and early:
Best pictures from the Leeds West Indian Carnival J'ouvert morning parade
Leeds West Indian Carnival has returned to Chapeltown and Harehills after a two-year hiatus.