Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: Best pictures from the J'ouvert morning parade

Leeds West Indian Carnival has returned to Chapeltown and Harehills after a two-year hiatus.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:31 pm

The festivities kicked off with the J'ouvert morning parade, a traditional start which whets the appetite for the main procession later on in the day.

At 2pm, the main parade will leave Potternewton Park before ending back there after completion of the route.

Thousands are expected to line the route and plenty were already in a celebratory mood this morning for the first parade.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.

1. An upbeat Monday morning

It was not a typical Monday morning as revellers enjoyed the celebration on a bank holiday.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Community spirit

Thousands are expected to line the route for the main parade this afternoon.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Back at last

Attendees are enjoying the return of the event after a two-year hiatus.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Early morning dancing

The early start did not deter people wanting to dance.

Photo: Steve Riding

