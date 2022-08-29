The festivities kicked off with the J'ouvert morning parade, a traditional start which whets the appetite for the main procession later on in the day.

At 2pm, the main parade will leave Potternewton Park before ending back there after completion of the route.

Thousands are expected to line the route and plenty were already in a celebratory mood this morning for the first parade.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.

1. An upbeat Monday morning It was not a typical Monday morning as revellers enjoyed the celebration on a bank holiday.

2. Community spirit Thousands are expected to line the route for the main parade this afternoon.

3. Back at last Attendees are enjoying the return of the event after a two-year hiatus.

4. Early morning dancing The early start did not deter people wanting to dance.