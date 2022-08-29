Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: Best pictures from the J'ouvert morning parade
Leeds West Indian Carnival has returned to Chapeltown and Harehills after a two-year hiatus.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:51 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:31 pm
The festivities kicked off with the J'ouvert morning parade, a traditional start which whets the appetite for the main procession later on in the day.
At 2pm, the main parade will leave Potternewton Park before ending back there after completion of the route.
Thousands are expected to line the route and plenty were already in a celebratory mood this morning for the first parade.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was in attendance to capture the action.
