Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a two-year hiatus due the pandemic, the Leeds West Indian Carnival celebrate with a huge parade winding its way around Chapeltown and Harehills.

It is a chance for everyone in the community to take part, whether they are performing in the parade, dishing up meals for everyone to enjoy afterwards or simply turning out to watch.

Patricia Jones, who owns and runs the Community Highlights magazine, will be serving up Calypso puddings outside venues in Chapeltown Road.

Patricia Jones with her Calypso Pudding that she will be selling at the Leeds West Indian Carnival (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s no better time than carnival to do puddings,” she said.

“This is my way of being a part of the carnival and offering services in a unique way.”

Currently catering at a hospital, Patricia says she has always cooked and looks forward to hosting a stall at the celebrations for a third time.

The event, which takes place on Monday, typically attracts thousands of spectators from across Leeds and beyond.

The one detail that Patricia is unwilling to share is the special ingredient that adds the finishing touch to her dish (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Patricia said: “People come from far and wide to attend the Carnival and taste the food - from Manchester, Birmingham, even Trinidad. It makes you believe in what you're doing.”

She said food has a really important role at carnival celebrations, adding: “You can taste the Caribbean and carnival through the food and spices, because we use the ingredients they use in the Caribbean”.

The guavas used in her Calypso pudding recipe are something that remind her of the Caribbean.

It is her parents who inspired her to make them and she enjoys reinventing traditional English recipes by using ingredients such as mango to add her own twist.

The one detail that Patricia is unwilling to share is the special ingredient that adds the finishing touch to her dish.

She has vowed to keep that final piece of the puzzle a secret as she hopes to find a manufacturer interested in working alongside her.

And serving up the puddings this weekend could be the first step to achieving that dream.

“I make a range of Caribbean food and you never know who I will meet and who will get in touch,” Patricia said.