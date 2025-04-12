Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The boss of a longstanding Leeds music shop has spoken about the “great revival” of compact disc (CD) sales in the city, as the country celebrates Record Store Day today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Feasy, who has owned Relics Records in Leeds for 35 years, said his shop was seeing an increasing number of customers through the doors in search of CDs - particularly classics.

The 64-year-old first opened his vinyl and CD shop on New Briggate in 1990, after working in a record store in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Feasy, pictured at Relics Records in Leeds, where he said his shop was seeing an increasing number of customers through the doors in search of CDs - particularly so-called classics. | National World

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post said: “The market has definitely regenerated. It used to be that kids in their 20s and 30s wouldn’t have a CD collection - they’d just stream music [online].

Relics Records has around 6,000 CDs for sale in its extensive collection. Its owner described buying music online as a “soulless experience”.

Ian said: “There’s three of us in here [members of staff] and we’re friendly and we like to talk to people.

“You might find something here you’ve never heard before and you’re not going to get that experience from an algorithm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People say retail is dead, but buying online is a soulless experience.”

There is a huge range of genres of music and artists available in the store’s collection.

The shop also sells high-quality “obi strip” Japanese CDs, so-called because they mimic kimono designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Feasy, owner of Relics Records in Leeds. | National World

And Ian said the most sought-after CDs were from a bygone era.

“Stuff like The Beatles, the Stones, LED Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, that sort of stuff,” he said.

“And that’s what young people are buying too. We don’t sell a lot of new artists.”

He added: “We were here before the big CD boom, during it and now we're here for the great revival”.

The shop’s top selling CD albums were:

The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

Pink Floyd – Dark Side of the Moon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

The Smiths – Meat is Murder

Pixies – Trompe Le Monde

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

Jimi Hendrix – Axis: Bold as Love

Bob Dylan - Desire

The Beatles – Revolver

Relics Records, on New Briggate, Leeds city centre. | National World