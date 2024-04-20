Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new owner was able to fulfil his dream of running a record store after he took over from founder and former Premier League referee Jon Moss in December.

Moving on from a corporate role with Arla Foods to talk about, listen to and buy and sell records all the day has certainly been a welcome change and he is today (Saturday) celebrating his first Record Store Day at the premises with a jam packed bill of DJs playing in store.

We sat down with Neil at the shop on Otley Road in Headingley and - soundtracked by Leeds band Yard Act’s excellent second album ‘Where’s My Utopia?’ - discussed the significance of Record Store Day, how his and other record stores fit in to the city’s thriving musical ecosystem and how the resurgence of vinyl is facing a tough period.

Neil Westwater took over running The Vinyl Whistle in December from former owner and Premier League referee Jon Moss

Neil has been perusing Leeds record stores such as Jumbo and Crash Records since he was an avid gig goer and music fan in the 1990s and was a frequent customer in The Vinyl Whistle from when it first opened four years ago.

Previous owner Jon Moss was formerly in a band and had a “deep passion for music”, which is why he opened the store to balance out his responsibilities on the football pitch (the shop’s name is a play on ‘the final whistle’). The shop has become well established in Headingley - providing people a place to not only buy records but watch bands, drink and commune with other likeminded music lovers.

Neil said: “When it opened I was probably one of the first through the door so I got to know Jon quite well

“Me and Jon used to get on as I love music and football as well. I’d joke with him that I’d always wanted to open a record shop and he’d done what I’d wanted to do.”

Neil told Jon to keep him in mind if he ever came round to leaving the store, which happened sooner than expected.

The Vinyl Whistle hosts gigs and is set to have DJs playing throughout Record Store Day

“We had a chat last year and he was looking to do something different and the opportunity arose for me to take over so I jumped at the chance.”

He said that the experience has been “good fun” so far and that the opportunity to constantly be talking about and listening to music has made the the stresses of getting to grips with running the store far more manageable.

He said: “I knew it would be consuming but didn’t anticipate it would be as much as it is. I just need to be a bit careful that I’m managing the work/life balance.”

The store attracts all manner of folk wanting records for different reasons - from those looking for a jazz album to liven up an evening dinner to DJs looking for the latest remixes to spin in one of the city’s clubs. There are also frequent shows held that attract crowds from across Leeds, with many organised by local record label Monomyth Records.

Neil said: “That’s what I want to get more of going forward; make the most of this space that is ideal for artists to come if they’re just starting out. We want to give them an opportunity before they go on to bigger things.

“We had L’Objectif playing here just a few months ago and now they’re selling out the Brudenell.”

But it’s the records that keep the lights on and keep people coming through the door, with Neil saying that he’s delighted to get people wanting to buy the latest releases and discover old classics on vinyl.

On what he thinks has driven the great resurgence in vinyl, Neil said: “A lot of buying albums is down to the experience. There’s a reason that the artists put the track list in that order and it’s nice to put something on and enjoy it how it was intended to be enjoyed.

Neil said that he believes people have gravitated towards buying records again because of the emotional connection it offers them.

“I’ve never felt the same physical emotional connection when I’ve listened to music on my phone. There’s just no feeling like putting a record on the turntable and sitting back to give it a listen.”

Despite the great comeback of record buying he says he has his concerns of how things will play out, saying that tighter purse strings and increased prices have slowed down the comeback.

He said: “Not everybody can afford the new stuff. Taylor Swift’s new album is out on Friday and it costs £40!

“A lot of people buy records second hand which works out a lot cheaper. I think it’s great. We get people in their 50s and 60s coming and selling their records and then you get students buying them which gives them a new lease of life. I love that.”

Another big factor in the returning popularity is Record Store Day, which is today being held for the 17th time. The day sees exclusive releases being pressed on to vinyl, with some of this year’s must-haves coming from the likes of Blur, Kate Bush and Black Sabbath.

Neil said: “It’s nice to celebrate the whole community around record buying.

“It’s been a lot of work so far. There’s about 400 or 500 records available to order so trying to work out which ones you want and how many you want can be exhausting. But now that’s done I can look forward to the actual day and getting the DJs organised and enjoying it.”

The day will be topped off with a DJ set from breakout Leeds band English Teacher, whose debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ was released earlier this year to huge acclaim.

The band and The Vinyl Whistle are both benefactors and contributors to Leeds’ vibrant and thriving musical ecosystem. The city is like no other thanks to its record stores, venues, bands and music schools and it’s something that Neil and others are keen to uphold.