This records shop in the heart of Leeds has been a part of the city’s music scene since 1985.

Over the last nearly four decades, Crash Records in the Headrow has been the hub to visit for the latest and greatest indie, rock and metal music.

The long-standing shop is currently headed up by owners Scott Gamble, Paul Hodgson and Ian De-Whytell, who have seen the business “take twists and turns” over the years.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Paul said: “Crash has tried to play a part, an integral part, in Leeds’ music scene, really since 1985, providing what people want and hopefully supporting the local scene too.

Crash Records, the Headrow, Leeds. | Tony Johnson

“We have to do it justice because we've obviously not been involved with the business since the start. Th e business has kind of taken twists and turns, but it feels like we have to sail for the next 40 years, as well.

“We've been entrusted with something that's a rare beast.”

The independent music retailer sells a broad selection of CDs and vinyls, which Paul says “you won’t find anywhere else in Leeds”.

It also hosts many album launches and gigs. Most recently, Crash Records was the UK’s only venue chosen to host a listening party for pop star Charli XCX’s latest album, brat.

Scott said: “We have a great relationship with a label. They wanted to trust it with a shop that could do it justice.

“And it was packed out. We had people trying to get in all day.”

Despite changes in the way people now shop and consume music, Crash Records is standing strong.

Paul said: “There's always been a hardcore of people that are never going to give up buying vinyl or never stop supporting indies.

“But I think people have come back around to appreciate independents.

Paul Hodgson, Scott Gamble and Erin Clark at Crash Records on The Headrow, Leeds | Tony Johnson

“People know they can go and buy generic things from generic places, but they like to come somewhere where they feel they can ask a question and get a bit of advice or a recommendation, which we try to do.

“We have a lot of people that shopped with us for 20 years plus, really, which says something.

“I think getting to meet some of the artists [has been the best bit], and I've got some really close friends that I only met through the shop.

“It's just being part of the Leeds music scene and further afield as well.”