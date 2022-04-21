From classic rock albums reissued to Brazilian rarities uncovered from the vaults, Record Store Day offers an opportunity for music lovers to dig for something special.

Held on a Saturday in April each year, thousands of independent record stores around the world feel the support of the cities they call home, as crowds gather outside their doors hoping to get their hands on a special vinyl release.

Record Store Day promotion at Released Records, Corn Exchange, Leeds. Mark Crossley (right) and Sam Jefferies pictured in the store. Picture by Simon Hulme

One of those shops feeling the love this Record Store Day (23 April) is Released Records, located in the Corn Exchange.

"What [Record Store Day] has done for us massively is give us exposure," Mark Crossley, owner of Released Records, said.

"We're getting hits on our website through the Record Store Day website and that puts people in touch with us. Thirty to forty percent of the customers say it's nice to know that we're here because they didn't even realise before - it's getting us noticed."

Each shop handpicks the new releases and reissues that speak to their customers, choosing from hundreds of records that are all compiled in a list found on the Record Store Day website.

For many young people discovering a passion for vinyl, Record Store Day acts as a gateway for the infectious bug of collecting records.

"It's important for the younger crowd to find their feet and be able to find the things that they want in a collectable sense," Mark went on to say.

"To start their cultural experience of collecting vinyl and things that they want that are in limited capacity.

"For a lot of young people it's their first experience of finding [records] that are important to them."

Record Store Day takes place at selected record stores across the UK on Saturday 23 April.