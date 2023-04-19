June 10 has been confirmed as the date for the nuptials and he will tie the knot with Sophie Mei Lan at Leeds Minister. A wedding breakfast and party will follow at the Aria Suite,

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, will be vlogging the day as well as having it professionally filmed, photographed and live-streamed. Danny said: “When you meet your soulmate there’s no messing around. Life’s too short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far we have the venues booked finally and are working with York wedding suppliers who are helping us out. So now, we’re on the hunt for last-minute caterers or street food vans, suit suppliers, flowers, entertainers and all the other trimmings of a wedding I’ve probably forgotten. For us it was all about booking the church first and now we’re building on that.”

June 10 has been confirmed as the date for the nuptials.

Sophie added: “Expect entertainment, street food, lots of surprises and a lot of laughter and dance. We will officially become Mr and Mrs Yorkshire, the nickname people gave us, so we want to make sure we celebrate the best of God's own county by using Yorkshire suppliers.”