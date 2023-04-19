News you can trust since 1890
Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin to wed fiancée Sophie Mei Lan in Leeds in less than two months

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is set to marry his fiancée in Leeds in less than two months.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST

June 10 has been confirmed as the date for the nuptials and he will tie the knot with Sophie Mei Lan at Leeds Minister. A wedding breakfast and party will follow at the Aria Suite,

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, will be vlogging the day as well as having it professionally filmed, photographed and live-streamed. Danny said: “When you meet your soulmate there’s no messing around. Life’s too short.

“So far we have the venues booked finally and are working with York wedding suppliers who are helping us out. So now, we’re on the hunt for last-minute caterers or street food vans, suit suppliers, flowers, entertainers and all the other trimmings of a wedding I’ve probably forgotten. For us it was all about booking the church first and now we’re building on that.”

June 10 has been confirmed as the date for the nuptials.

Sophie added: “Expect entertainment, street food, lots of surprises and a lot of laughter and dance. We will officially become Mr and Mrs Yorkshire, the nickname people gave us, so we want to make sure we celebrate the best of God's own county by using Yorkshire suppliers.”

Danny shot to fame with his YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway. His videos document his trips to various food outlets and he has over 600,000 subscribers. His fiancée Sophie is a journalist and also has her own YouTube channel, as well as a channel she runs with Danny named ‘Mr and Mrs Yorkshire’.

Related topics:Danny MalinLeedsYorkshireYorkYouTube