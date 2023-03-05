Danny, the man behind hit YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway, has been engaged to his fiancée since November 2022. His fiancée, a journalist, has previously “tried to accept” they may not conceive as they had been trying for a while to no avail. However, Danny has said he and Sophie now have their own “little miracle”.

He said: "We have our own little miracle. We both love being parents and now to have found each other and have a baby to join our four children at home is incredible. Life is too short, I didn't want to waste a minute.

"We both love our family first with our children being our main priority and enjoy making people happy on YouTube but most of all we were both lost souls before we met. We weren't looking for love but as soon as we met we hit it off and realised we had finally found a love like no other."

Danny and Sophie, who both already have children, met through work and initially became friends before entering a relationship. In 2021, Danny’s fiancée Carrie Taylor died aged 40 following a heart attack.

Sophie said: "We both lived for our kids and had accepted we'd be single parents and feeling lonely forever but when we met it was like meeting a male version of me, without the vegetarian taste buds and love of fitness that is."

A Poundland pregnancy test had shown Sophie to be pregnant, but the couple purchased a Clear Blue test to make sure it was not a false positive. Sophie admitted to not being able to look at the what the test showed, but Danny did and this test also said Sophie was pregnant.

Writing on her own website, Sophie said: “For both of us, we had never expected to eventually find our soulmate, especially after all the trauma we had both been through but finally, we had discovered an unconditionally loving relationship with another human.