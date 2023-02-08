Danny brought his immensely popular Rate My Takeaway series – which has millions of viewers – to Headingley recently for a stop off at Chef Shabba’s on Brudenell Road, which was recommended to him by students in the local area.

Setting up his customary pop out table and chair outside of the restaurant, Danny settled with the frequently mentioned Shabba Caribbean Box (£25), which includes seasoned fries, shrimp, mac and cheese, broccoli, jerk chicken, jerk wings and lamb chops.

After waiting outside the box was delivered on Danny’s table and while at first he said he’s “not too bothered about the devil’s food” (sweetcorn) said that it smelled “absolutely fantastic”.

YouTube star Danny Malin, whose videos have had millions of views.

Danny began making his way through his box, starting with the “soft, fluffy rice and peas” and then moving to the broccoli, which had a “nice bit of crunch to it”. The first bite of chicken was greeted with a “wow” and he said that his tongue was tingling with the jerk sauce, which was “bang on”. Danny was joined by a passing fan who shared a shrimp with him and asked him to sum it up in one word – to which he replied: “Heaven.”

He said that the lamb chops were “absolutely gorgeous” and also praised the “jazzed up” mac and cheese and “beautiful” chips.

He summed the meal up with: “This whole thing is bursting with flavour. I paid £25 for that and I think it’s worth it for the amount of different bits of food that you get.

"For this style of food I’d say it’s one of the best I’ve had. It looks great and it tastes great.”

Chef Shabba's Kitchen on Headingley Road

Danny was left shocked when he found sweetcorn in his coleslaw, saying: “What’s going on Shabba? Sort yourself out, lad.”

