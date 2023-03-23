Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin and fiancé Sophie Mei Lan take on burlesque challenge in new YouTube clip
YouTube sensation Danny Malin and his fiancé Sophie Mei Lan have taken on a new challenge as part of their recently launch joint channel.
The new Mr and Mrs Yorkshire YouTube channel has been set up together by Danny, who is behind the Rate My Takeaway channel, and Sophie, who has a distinguished background in journalism.
The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child, launched the new channel this month and are hoping to use it to document their time together and take on various challenges.
In the latest clip, Danny and Sophie go to a class Burlesque Chair Dance UK for a “crash course”. The 11-minute video follows the couple as they drive to the centre together before learning some new moves. As they leave, Danny says: “I think I’ve shed about 80 pounds. You’ve just put me through absolute physical hell.”
The full clip can be viewed on the Mr and Mrs Yorkshire YouTube channel.