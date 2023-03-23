News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Trust Gangata murder accused appear in court over fatal stabbing
1 hour ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 hour ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
2 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
4 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
4 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin and fiancé Sophie Mei Lan take on burlesque challenge in new YouTube clip

YouTube sensation Danny Malin and his fiancé Sophie Mei Lan have taken on a new challenge as part of their recently launch joint channel.

By Charles Gray
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT

The new Mr and Mrs Yorkshire YouTube channel has been set up together by Danny, who is behind the Rate My Takeaway channel, and Sophie, who has a distinguished background in journalism.

The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child, launched the new channel this month and are hoping to use it to document their time together and take on various challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the latest clip, Danny and Sophie go to a class Burlesque Chair Dance UK for a “crash course”. The 11-minute video follows the couple as they drive to the centre together before learning some new moves. As they leave, Danny says: “I think I’ve shed about 80 pounds. You’ve just put me through absolute physical hell.”

Danny and Sophie try out burlesque in an episode of their new YouTube channel. Photo: Mr and Mrs Yorkshire
Danny and Sophie try out burlesque in an episode of their new YouTube channel. Photo: Mr and Mrs Yorkshire
Danny and Sophie try out burlesque in an episode of their new YouTube channel. Photo: Mr and Mrs Yorkshire

The full clip can be viewed on the Mr and Mrs Yorkshire YouTube channel.

Danny MalinYouTubeRate My TakeawayYorkshire