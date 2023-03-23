The new Mr and Mrs Yorkshire YouTube channel has been set up together by Danny, who is behind the Rate My Takeaway channel, and Sophie, who has a distinguished background in journalism.

The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child, launched the new channel this month and are hoping to use it to document their time together and take on various challenges.

In the latest clip, Danny and Sophie go to a class Burlesque Chair Dance UK for a “crash course”. The 11-minute video follows the couple as they drive to the centre together before learning some new moves. As they leave, Danny says: “I think I’ve shed about 80 pounds. You’ve just put me through absolute physical hell.”

Danny and Sophie try out burlesque in an episode of their new YouTube channel. Photo: Mr and Mrs Yorkshire