The Yorkshireman behind the Rate My Takeaway series on YouTube took his pop out chair and table to Mezaj Shawarma on Raglan Road in Woodhouse for a recent episode, saying that it was “next level”.

The Barnsley man, who has now settled in Leeds, ordered the King Mixed Grill (£20), which he said he’d been assured beforehand was “banging”. The platter was made up of grilled skewers of kofta lamb, skewers of lamb shish, chicken cubes and kofta, shawarma chicken, lamb donner and chicken wings as well as fries, rice and slices of halloumi.

After setting up shop outside the takeaway Danny was recognised by a number of locals who stopped to chat, including a group who were five bars deep into the Otley Run. Danny joked: “When I was your age I’d have been absolutely blasted by six pubs. You’re not doing it right.”

Danny was blown away by his platter at Mezaj Shawarma in Leeds.

The huge platter is then dropped on Danny’s table and, after a few more people come over to greet him, he begins tucking in. Starting with the chicken shawarma wrap, he says: “Wow. Oh my God.

"This is divine. I can taste a bit of ginger coming through. That on its own would be a winner.”

He says chicken skewers “just come apart” and retain the charcoal flavour and he’s clearly taken aback by the shish kebab, saying: “I have never tried one like that in my life. The herbs and spices running through this are just absolutely immense. That is a bit of me.”

On the “soft, succulent” lamb kebab he says: “Stick a fork in me, I’m done. It’s quite mild. It’s got a really nice flavour.”

Danny is equally full of praise for the “absolutely gorgeous” lamb chops and “brilliant” chicken wings. Though he said the platter is definitely too much for one person, he gives it 10 out of 10 and concludes: “The flavouring they’ve managed to get on this meat is absolutely next level.