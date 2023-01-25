Malin has built a large online following with his videos, which involve him trying out food and delivering his opinion. He recently visited Mermaid Fish Bar in Harehills, ordering their fish and chips special as well as mushy peas, curry sauce and gravy. He also opted for a breadcake and a sugar-free dandelion and burdock drink.

After eating on his signature mobile table, he awarded the fish and chip shop a rating out of 9.5 on his 1-10 scale. Speaking in the video, he said: "For me, value for money, it’s spot on. There’s a lot of food here for £14. It tastes fresh, it’s nice, nice crunchy batter. They’ve done a really, really good job. I’m going to give this a nice, solid 9.5.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described the gravy as “nice” and “thick”, singling out the “oniony taste” for praise. However, it was the fish that received the most praise from the social media sensation. He said: "Look at that fish fillet, that is amazing. That is a nice, chunky, white, beautiful piece of fish. That tastes amazing. There’s not much oil dripping off it either. The batter is amazing, it’s got a beautiful crunch and a beautiful taste.”

Malin has built a large online following with his videos. Image: James Hardisty