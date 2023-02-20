The Rate My Takeaway star took his trusty table, chair and cameraman to Slips Deli on Cardigan Road for a recent review on his channel, which has notched up millions of views over the years.

Danny says he had been told that the restaurant is “absolutely banging” and “knocks out some cracking food”. After popping in the staff member recommends he try the breakfast sub (bacon, sausage, hash brown, mushroom, egg and beans) and he also orders an Italian Job wrap with homemade sauce and meatballs.

After setting up his seating arrangements by the main road, Danny discusses his plans to organise a tour of the UK and meet his fans as drivers and passers by beep and stop to say hello. Danny also mentions his plans to eat with Bradford rap/bassline group Bad Boy Chiller Crew, joking: “They’ve still not contacted me yet because you’re soft, you’re weak and you daren’t come for a takeaway with me.

YouTuber Danny Malin visited Headingley on a recent episode of Rate My Takeaway

"You can stand there necking vodka but you can’t come and neck a kebab with me can you? Wimps!”

When Danny’s food is brought out he responds: “Wow! Look at the size of that!” He says he considers the grub “proper student food” but adds: “It smells amazing. It feels good.”

After his first bite of the “rammed” breakfast sub, he says: “There’s nice thick bacon. Sometimes you get it thin and cheap but that is quality.

"This is not swimming in grease. I’ve got to say that’s one of the nicest breakfast butties I’ve had in a while. Nice, clean fresh, beautiful soft breadcake and cooked to perfection.”

Danny then tries his Italian meatball wrap, saying: “It’s oozing with cheese. It’s red hot inside here but the sauce – wow – the sauce they’ve made here is absolutely spot on. It’s gorgeous.”

He said that the meatballs had “a lot of flavour” and “a nice little kick of pepper” while the red onion “gives it a nice bit of crunch”.

