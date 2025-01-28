Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quick-thinking entrepreneur from Leeds who shot to fame after winning The Apprentice has shared her no-nonsense advice for the next batch of candidates.

Ahead of the fiery competition’s return on Thursday (January 30), businesswoman Rachel Woolford insisted that her ability to justify decisions was what impressed Lord Alan Sugar and propelled her to the final last year.

The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford has offered some no-nonsense advice for this year's candidates ahead of the fiery competition’s return on January 30. | Simon Hulme

The 29-year-old founded North Studio in 2020, a boutique wellness space based in Roundhay. It combines personal training with a premium environment, proving a winning combination for experts in the boardroom.

When asked about the advice she’d offer the candidates in this year’s competition, Rachel said: “You just have to be yourself.

“And make sure you can justify your decisions. It’s okay to make mistakes, because that’s real life, but be prepared to explain yourself in a logical way. I genuinely think that’s what took me to the end.”

The 29-year-old founded North Studio in 2020, a boutique wellness space based in Roundhay. | Simon Hulme

Rachel also warned against prioritising drama over professionalism: “It’s important not to throw anyone under the bus.

“I think some people probably go on The Apprentice for the experience of being a big character on a TV show, but I wanted to go on and be a professional businesswoman. I wanted to represent Leeds and other young women.”

For viewers curious about the show’s behind-the-scenes workings, the fitness professional confirmed that some of its famously challenging conditions are entirely real - including when the early-morning call arrives for candidates to be up and ready to leave for seemingly random locations in London.

“Yes, we really do only have 20 minutes to get ready in the morning,” she said. “You have to get everything ready the night before. Then there’s a knock on the door and it’s all guns blazing.”

Leeds-born Rachel said that her decision to base her business in Leeds was deeply personal, explaining that she wanted to demonstrate that the city is “growing for business”. | Simon Hulme

And as for those moments where business advisors Tim Campbell and Karren Brady watch the candidates in action, frequently pulling exasperated expressions - can they tell when they’re heading down the wrong avenue?

“Sometimes you look at them and you can tell they’re thinking, ‘what’s going on’!”, Rachel laughed.

When asked about the gruelling interview stage, she said: “The interviewers are all lovely and want you to do well, but that part of the competition was really, really tough.”

Rachel recently told the YEP that her decision to base her business in Leeds was deeply personal. Born and raised in the city, her father and grandfather both ran businesses in Yorkshire. And her pride in the region was a driving force during her time on The Apprentice, as she explained she wanted to demonstrate that the city is “growing for business”.

She is currently preparing to unveil her first business venture with Lord Sugar since winning The Apprentice. It will see her expand her stylish gym to include a dedicated reformer pilates studio over the road on Roman Terrace, with capacity to offer an additional 120 classes each month, which is set to open early next month.

Keir Shave set up his Leeds-based telemarketing business in just three days. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

This year, another Leeds entrepreneur is set to enter the competition. Keir Shave, who set up his telemarketing business in just three days, said he has “drive, skill and passion” in abundance in his application for the long-running competition.

He launched his company, which now boasts a strong turnover and employs more than 40 staff, after his previous employer went bust overnight.

Although Rachel said she may not tune in for every episode of the upcoming series, she has fond memories of her time on the show.

Her standout moments included a scavenger hunt in Jersey and the Formula-E task, which saw her set an Apprentice sales record.

“Karren said that I didn’t take any prisoners,” she recalled proudly. The new series will begin on BBC One on Thursday (January 30) at 9pm.