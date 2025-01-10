North Studio Leeds: The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford launches first business venture with Lord Sugar

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
The winner of the 2024 season of The Apprentice is launching a new business venture in Leeds.

Rachel Woolford, an entrepreneur and owner of the boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay, was crowned the champion of the latest season of the BBC show after defeating pie maker Phil Turner for a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

Rachel's first joint initiative with Lord Sugar will involve expanding her fitness space to include a dedicated ‘Reformer Pilates’ studio situated right next door. The two have partnered to purchase commercial premises that will support this expansion, allowing North Studio to offer an additional 120 classes each month.

Rachel Woolford, from Leeds, is launching her first initiative together with Lord Sugar since winning the 2024 season of The Apprentice.
Rachel Woolford, from Leeds, is launching her first initiative together with Lord Sugar since winning the 2024 season of The Apprentice. | North Studio

Speaking about the investment, Lord Alan Sugar said: "Our acquisition of the commercial premises marks not only a significant milestone for North Studio but also a bold step forward in our new business partnership.

"This project brings an expansion of the existing North Studio offering is a direct response to the growing demand in the fitness industry for Reformer Pilates”.

Rachel founded North Studio in Roundhay in 2020 as a boutique wellness space. It offers a variety of classes and workshops for small groups, allowing for more tailored workouts to meet individual abilities and needs. The studio also features a "Refuel Kitchen," where customers can enjoy coffee, fresh juices, smoothies, and more.

Commenting on the expansion, The Apprentice winner said: “At North Studio, we're all about delivering the highest quality, small group personalised fitness experiences. With investment from Lord Sugar, we are now able to achieve the next stage in our planned growth with the addition of a fantastic new space dedicated to Reformer Pilates that is still in keeping with our boutique studio vibe.

“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in partnership with Lord Sugar and the team is working hard to bring the new studio to life ready to welcome clients.”

