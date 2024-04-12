Rachel Woolford: Roundhay business owner makes The Apprentice final as Leeds dentist turns down offer
Rachel Woolford, owner of boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay, will battle it out with pie maker Phil Turner for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.
The pair made it to the gruelling interview stage on Thursday night’s episode, which saw Rachel’s fellow Leeds contestant Dr Paul Midha reject an offer from Lord Sugar.
The cosmetic dentist, who owns VICI Dental Group on Albion Place, said he couldn’t give Lord Sugar a 50% stake in his current business, and was subsequently fired.
The next episode will see Rachel and Phil launch their businesses, with the Leeds contestant hoping to expand her fitness studio, which she founded in Street Lane in 2020.
Posting on Instagram, Rachel said: “Firstly, I remember when I was 17 studying my A levels so desperately wanting my own business and watching @luisazissman and @drleahtotton in the final of The Apprentice that year thinking I want to be like those women! 11 years later it’s me.
“Secondly, speaking about North Studio and getting every single part of it dissected and questioned by business experts all on national TV is hard. There's so much of the interviews you don't get to see! North Studio is and has been my life for 5 years, it’s nerve racking but an honour to have been part of those interviews.
“Finally, what started as a little business in Roundhay, Leeds that a lot of people doubted and questioned (that later became customers) is in the final of the process. It’s been a tough few years to get here but we made it! All my dreams have genuinely come true.”
The grand final of The Apprentice series 18 will air at 9pm on Thursday 18.
