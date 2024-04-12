Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachel Woolford, owner of boutique gym North Studio in Roundhay, will battle it out with pie maker Phil Turner for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cosmetic dentist, who owns VICI Dental Group on Albion Place, said he couldn’t give Lord Sugar a 50% stake in his current business, and was subsequently fired.

Leeds candidates Rachel Woolford and Dr Paul Midha got through to the penultimate episode of The Apprentice. Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire.

The next episode will see Rachel and Phil launch their businesses, with the Leeds contestant hoping to expand her fitness studio, which she founded in Street Lane in 2020.

Posting on Instagram, Rachel said: “Firstly, I remember when I was 17 studying my A levels so desperately wanting my own business and watching @luisazissman and @drleahtotton in the final of The Apprentice that year thinking I want to be like those women! 11 years later it’s me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Secondly, speaking about North Studio and getting every single part of it dissected and questioned by business experts all on national TV is hard. There's so much of the interviews you don't get to see! North Studio is and has been my life for 5 years, it’s nerve racking but an honour to have been part of those interviews.

“Finally, what started as a little business in Roundhay, Leeds that a lot of people doubted and questioned (that later became customers) is in the final of the process. It’s been a tough few years to get here but we made it! All my dreams have genuinely come true.”