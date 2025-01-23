Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Rachel Woolford stepped into The Apprentice boardroom, she was already brimming with ideas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward two years, and the 29-year-old entrepreneur is ready to unveil her first venture with Lord Alan Sugar since winning the hit BBC show.

The Apprentice winner Rachel Woolford, 29, is set to unveil her first business venture with Lord Alan Sugar since winning the hit BBC show. | Simon Hulme

It will see her expand her stylish gym in Roundhay to include a dedicated reformer pilates studio over the road on Roman Terrace, with capacity to offer an additional 120 classes each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to open in early February, construction is in full swing on the new space after Rachel acquired the building in December. It will be infused with the signature design elements that have become synonymous with her brand.

“Reformer pilates is a really inclusive workout,” explained Rachel. “It’s amazing for people looking for something to complement their existing training. The studio is the perfect next step for us and reformer pilates is a safe bet if you’re already in the industry - there’s a big client base here in Leeds.”

Rachel opened North Studio in 2020. | Simon Hulme

Her business journey began in 2020 when she founded North Studio, a boutique wellness space offering small-group fitness classes and workshops tailored to individual needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio’s innovative approach - combining personal training-style attention with a premium yet accessible environment - quickly earned a loyal following.

“It was a concept that I felt Leeds was missing,” said Rachel. “There were no small, boutique fitness studios offering group classes at a more premium price tag. I wanted it to be somewhere you could go to still get that one-to-one experience you’d get with a personal trainer.”

Rachel’s decision to base her business in Leeds was deeply personal. Born and raised in the city, her father and grandfather both ran businesses in Yorkshire. And her pride in the region was a driving force during her time on The Apprentice.

She spoke about the experience of representing Leeds on The Apprentice. | Simon Hulme

“It was really important for me to represent Leeds. It can be intimidating when you’re a northerner to be on a show like The Apprentice, but it’s really easy to demonstrate that this city is growing for business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After graduating from university, Rachel began her career as an accountant before working as a personal trainer and fitness instructor. Visits to London and the US exposed her to cutting-edge boutique fitness concepts that she was determined to bring to Yorkshire.

“I’d seen studios like this one abroad - and they were really cool places. But I didn’t want to live there; I wanted to live in Leeds,” she explained.

Despite a tricky launch during the pandemic, her determination saw her through. “We started during covid, so it was a really difficult time. Once you’ve gone through that, it prepares you for any other challenges.

Rachel's new reformer pilates space will have capacity to offer an additional 120 classes each month. | Simon Hulme

“I didn’t leave myself a chance but to let it take off. I don’t think I realised how much I was onto something until I was about six months in. The business was growing quite quickly. It’s a good thing, but you also have to be careful, because businesses that boom quickly can crash quickly. Sustainability is always at the back of my mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning The Apprentice brought Rachel not only the £250,000 investment but also the invaluable mentorship of Lord Sugar. Their first joint venture, the reformer pilates studio, is a significant milestone in Rachel’s career.

“I’ve just become a landlord with Lord Sugar, which is the strangest feeling ever,” she laughed. “He brought the capital to the table by financing the building, so I can get on with the day-to-day running of the business. Being in front of the clients is important to me.

“I’m very independent; I like managing on my own terms and that doesn’t need to change. But we still have a monthly meeting and, if I wanted to speak to him more, I could.”

She continued: “A lot of people who watch the show think that Lord Sugar is scary, but he does genuinely want to see the next generation of business owners thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Rachel prepares to open the doors to her new studio, she reflected on an incredible 12 months.

“Last year was all about building the business, now it’s about capitalising on that,” she said. “There’s often a lot of doom and gloom when people talk about the state of the economy, but I’m genuinely excited to be in the position that I’m in.”

It has also given her the chance to step back and decide what’s next for her, whether it’s a return to TV or further expansions of the brand. In the meantime, she has been visiting her former schools, the Gateways in Harewood and The Grammar School at Leeds, encouraging young people to follow their business dreams.