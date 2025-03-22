Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is returning to Leeds this summer.

The charity’s much-loved events, which raises funds for life-saving research, is returning to Leeds.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. Here’s everything you need to know...

When does Race for Life Leeds take place?

The events take place at Temple Newsam, Temple Newsam Road, Off Selby Road, Leeds and are open to all ages and abilities.

On Saturday July 12, there is a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option for children aged six to 12. And on Sunday July 13, people can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events.

How do I sign up?

Race entries are now open and those wishing to sign up can do so via the raceforlife.org website.

Anyone who joins between Monday March 17 and Sunday April 6 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code 30SPRING.

How long has Race for Life been running?

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

What other Race for Life events are being held across Yorkshire?

Leeds - Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids (Saturday, July 12 2025). Leeds 3k, 5k and 10k (Sunday, July 13 2025).

Wakefield - 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids (Saturday, June 14 2025).

Bradford - 5k and 10k (Saturday, May 17 2025).

Sheffield - Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids (Saturday, June 7 2025). Sheffield 3k, 5k and 10k (Sunday, June 8 2025).

York - 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids (Sunday, May 4 2025).

Doncaster - 3k, 5k and 10k (Sunday, June 15).

Huddersfield - 5k (Sunday, June 22 2025).

Barnsley - 5k (Sunday, July 13 2025).

Harrogate - 3k, 5k, 10k (Sunday, July 20 2025).