Kicking off the 2024 Race for Life events season in Yorkshire, the Leeds bumper weekend included Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids on Saturday – which is a mud-splattered obstacle course - followed by a choice of Race for Life 3k, 5k or 10K on Sunday.
Under blue skies and warm sunshine at Temple Newsam Park, more than 5,000 people took part and have raised more than half a million pounds for cancer UK.
Here are 21 of the best pictures from the bumper weekend.
The weekend included the Pretty Muddy obstacle course Photo: Cancer Research UK
More than £500k has been raised for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer Photo: Cancer Research UK
Every year around 33,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber Photo: Cancer Research UK
The Race for Life events - which include the 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events - raise millions of pounds for the charity every year Photo: Cancer Research UK
Jaskaren Athwal, 39, of Menston, was joined by a 23 strong team of family and friends. They came together to celebrate the end of Jaskaren’s treatment after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July last year. After finishing chemo in January, doctors have now told her the cancer is ‘all gone’. Photo: Cancer Research UK
Jaskaren’s and her team entered the Race for Life 5K on Sunday and took the Top Fundraiser Team title, after raising over £8,000 Photo: Cancer Research UK
