Golfers were left angry and disappointed after heartless quad bike-riding yobs tore up their beloved green in Leeds.

The trail of destruction at Temple Newsam Golf Course was discovered on Friday morning (March 14), as shocking pictures showed ugly scars left in the once pristine turf.

Damage at Temple Newsam Golf Course caused by heartless quad bike-riding yobs. | Submitted

It is the only municipal 18-course facility in the city managed by Leeds City Council - and the churned up grass has caused inconvenience for casual players.

Trevor Murgatroyd, from Great Preston, was among those to be impacted by the antisocial behaviour. He said: “There are two main feelings - anger and disappointment.

“The sixth hole is more or less in the centre of the course, so the culprits must have driven the best part of three quarters of a mile to get there.

“It was gut-wrenching to think that someone had purposefully ruined the course. Sometimes I think they see it as a badge of honour.”

Shocking pictures show ugly scars left in the once pristine turf. | Submitted

It is not the first time that damage has been reported at the course, with electric bikes having been reported at the site previously.

And after parking charges were recently introduced at the site - meaning additional expenses for users on top of green fees - the retired 63-year-old college tutor has called for measures that deter “mindless” vandals from targeting the course.

“The last time we had something similar happen was two years ago, and it took three quarters of the summer for the grass to grow back again,” he said.

Pictures taken by golfers show large circular skid marks that have ripped apart the greens leaving jagged trenches and snaking trail marks. The damage has been reported to West Yorkshire Police.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Damage to the golf course at Temple Newsam was reported to the police as soon as it was discovered. The council strongly condemns the actions of those responsible.

“Since being discovered, the on-site team worked quickly to undertake remedial works to the sixth tee and to create a temporary putting surface. As part of the plans for the new play area, cycling track and cafe, CCTV and a range of other security measures are included.”