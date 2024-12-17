A Leeds teenager who was told he would never swim or ride a bike again following cancer treatment has become a champion rower.

Kaiden Delaney, 14, from Old Farnley, found himself in hospital four years ago after a painful tennis ball-sized lump appeared on his left shoulder blade.

His mum Siobhon was devastated to hear that he had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer. The youngster embarked on a gruelling course of chemotherapy in 2020 at the same time as the UK went into lockdown.

Kaiden Delaney, 14, from Old Farnley, was told he'd never swim again after he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma - but now he's become a champion rower. | Submitted

Siobhon had to send Kaiden’s siblings to live with his grandparents while she supported him through the challenging months of treatment in total isolation.

He had to have surgery to remove his left shoulder blade, as well as the muscles and tissue attached to it, to ensure there were no cancerous cells left. Siobhon was told he would never regain full use of his shoulder.

Thankfully, Kaiden had his last session of chemotherapy a few days before Christmas in 2020 and was given the all clear months later. Following cancer treatment, Kaiden faced more challenges as he has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

But he remains determined to live life to the full. Now, he is loving being part of the rowing team at The Stephen Longfellow Academy - and has even won a regional award for the sport which was presented to him by Sir John Townsley.

Kaiden had his last session of chemotherapy a few days before Christmas in 2020. | Submitted

Siobhon, 39, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Kaiden. He has been through so much. Facing a cancer diagnosis as a child was already horrific, but having to get through treatment during Covid was hard going.

“He has amazed everyone in bouncing back, including his physio team who never dreamt he would be able to get involved and enjoy so much sport. Nothing stops him and he takes everything in his stride.”

As well as rowing, Kaiden enjoys swimming and five-a-side football, activities he never dreamt he would be able to take part in.

For his incredible courage during treatment, he has received a Children & Young People Star Award from Cancer Research UK in partnership with TK Maxx.

The charity carried out the first UK clinical trials in children and young people with the bone cancer Ewing sarcoma, helping to bring about improvements in survival.

St James’s University Hospital in Leeds is one of the many centres across the UK taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials coordinated by the charity’s dedicated clinical trial unit for children’s cancers. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer in Leeds and across the region.

Mum Siobhon, 39, pictured with Kaiden during treatment, said she "couldn’t be prouder". | Submitted

As well as a star-shaped trophy, Kaiden also received a £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by the celebrities.

In the North East and Yorkshire NHS region, around 470 children and young people are diagnosed with the disease every year - but the charity explained how research is helping to save more lives.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson Jane Bullock said: “A cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking at any age, but it can be especially hard for youngsters. Kaiden is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age and it has been an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate his courage with a Star Award.

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment - and many may experience serious long-term side effects. That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to find new and less toxic ways to beat this devastating disease.

“We’re urging people in West Yorkshire to nominate inspirational children like Kaiden for a Star Award now, so that many more can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”

The awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers. Since 2004, the retailer has raised over £45 million for vital research to improve survival.