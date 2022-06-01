Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Free photographic street exhibition launched in Leeds

2022 marks the 70th year of her reign and Leeds City Council are showcasing memorable British achievements from her time on the throne.

The exhibition can be viewed on large-format panels in Victoria Gardens, the Art Gallery and the Henry Moore Institute and will feature more than 120 images.

The exhibition is free for the public to view.

Viewers are able to reflect upon successes in the world of sport and innovation as well as royal occasions, landmark moments and British cultural diversity.

They can also look back on visits to Leeds from famous faces such as Princess Diana, The Beatles and the Queen herself.

Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, said: “I am delighted that Leeds is hosting the 'Celebrating Britain' Exhibition to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen – the longest-serving monarch in British history.

“It is wonderful that we have this opportunity to showcase the city with a panel depicting famous local people. It is clear that Leeds has a wealth of diverse talent, from world-class dance and musical theatre artists to gold medal achieving Olympians.

“I hope you enjoy this exhibition that highlights the remarkable contribution made by so many as well as covering landmark moments, sporting successes and world-famous inventions over the past 70 years.”

Panels feature stories behind the images, as well as key dates, background information and interesting facts.

It has been sponsored by MirrorPix, who have provided images from their archives, and has been curated by street gallery experts Wecommunic8.

Chris Bridge, Exhibition Director for Wecommuni8, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Leeds City Council once again to bring this special Leeds version of our 'Celebrating Britain' exhibition to the city, which features some of the most famous images taken during our lifetimes.