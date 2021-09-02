Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in September 1997. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in September 1997. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

How Leeds mourned the death of Diana, Princess of Wales

These photo memories turn back the clock to when a city mourned the death of a princess.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 6:00 am

Leeds came together to remember and celebrate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales following her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, focus on the days and weeks following her death as a city and beyond came to terms with the tragedy. They focus on floral tributes and those who observed a minute silence at landmarks around Leeds as well as commemorative services. They capture the outpouring of emotion and enormous sense of shock and grief felt at the time.

1. Leeds in Sept 1997

LGI workers look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Diana, Princess of Wales

The flag at the Leeds General Infirmary was flown at half mast in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Diana, Princess of Wales

The public look at the mass of floral tributes outside Leeds Civic Hall.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Diana, Princess of Wales

A member of the public lays some flowers outside the Yorkshire Evening Post in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

