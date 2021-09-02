How Leeds mourned the death of Diana, Princess of Wales

Leeds came together to remember and celebrate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales following her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, focus on the days and weeks following her death as a city and beyond came to terms with the tragedy. They focus on floral tributes and those who observed a minute silence at landmarks around Leeds as well as commemorative services. They capture the outpouring of emotion and enormous sense of shock and grief felt at the time. READ MORE: Photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook