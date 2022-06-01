Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Dogs Trust Leeds throws a Royal party for rescue dogs

With flags flying and tails wagging, furry residents looking for homes have been having a barking good time of their own in the hope that they’ll be treated like royalty in loving new homes soon.
The Queen is well known for her love of dogs and while she decided to retire from some of her patronages a few years ago, she continued to be Dogs Trust’s Patron, which she has been since 1990.
To celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, these patriotic pooches have been joining in the fun.
1. Winter
Handsome Winter is an eight-year-old Akita Cross. He’s happy doing his own thing, but once he's bonded with you, he will show his true snuggle-monster personality. Winter requires medication for his legs, so although he's not one for long hikes anymore, he is full of life and will make somebody a wonderful companion. He’d need a pet-free adult only home, but is happy to be around other dogs when out and about. If you're prepared to take it slowly to start with then Winter could be your perfect match.
2. Taz
Despite being 10 years old, Terrier Taz is full of life and energy. He’s an outdoorsy guy and isn’t fond of too much hands-on fuss, preferring to come to you on his own terms. He’d like experienced dog owners to adopt him and would love active owners who can take him on plenty of adventures.
3. Mila
Mila is a beautiful five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who forms a strong bond with her human friends and once she knows you will shower you in affection! She can get a bit giddy when excited but like to show off her party tricks in exchange for a tasty treat! Mila has been doing so well with her training and she can now walk with doggy friends if introduced properly. She’s looking for a dedicated family who’ll be loyal to her and help her flourish.
4. Brian
Six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Brian is a delight to be around and is looking for a throne (or a comfy sofa or bed!) to call his own. He's a playful lad and really enjoys playing with his toys or having a good game of fetch with his human friends. The more he gets to know you the more fun and affectionate he becomes, so prepare for lots of snuggles with him. He needs an pet-free, adult-only home without too many dogs around nearby.