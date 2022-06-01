Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Dogs Trust Leeds throws a Royal party for rescue dogs

1. Winter

Handsome Winter is an eight-year-old Akita Cross. He’s happy doing his own thing, but once he's bonded with you, he will show his true snuggle-monster personality. Winter requires medication for his legs, so although he's not one for long hikes anymore, he is full of life and will make somebody a wonderful companion. He’d need a pet-free adult only home, but is happy to be around other dogs when out and about. If you're prepared to take it slowly to start with then Winter could be your perfect match.