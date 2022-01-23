Pictures show Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in Leeds city centre as filming continues for Disney's Marvel Secret Invasion starring Olivia Coleman and Emilia Clarke
Samuel L. Jackson was among the Hollywood stars pictured in Leeds today as filming for a new Marvel show took place in the city centre.
Crowds had been forming in the city centre throughout today as people tried to catch a glimpse of the filming set.
It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed was Secret Invasion, a six-part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.
Scenes were also shot in Halifax yesterday (Saturday).
A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.
All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.
Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’.
