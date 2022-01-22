It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed is Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’.

Filming is set to begin on Sunday 23 January from 8am until 6pm on Bond Court and Alexander Street, with the area being prepared on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 January. Filming has been taking place in Halifax today (Saturday 21).

