Parts of a new Marvel TV series will be filmed in Leeds. Photos: Steve Riding.

Leeds prepares for filming of Disney's Marvel TV series Secret Invasion with Samuel L Jackson, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman

The city is getting prepared for a visit from Hollywood as filming for a new Marvel show is set to begin on Sunday.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:46 pm

It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed is Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

All we know so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’.

Filming is set to begin on Sunday 23 January from 8am until 6pm on Bond Court and Alexander Street, with the area being prepared on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 January. Filming has been taking place in Halifax today (Saturday 21).

Undefined: readMore

1. Getting ready

Leeds is preparing for the filming of a new Marvel TV show on Sunday, January 23.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

2. Secret Invasion

It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed is Secret Invasion.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

3. Shapeshifting aliens

All we know about the show so far is that a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales

4. Star studded cast

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
MarvelLeedsDisneyHollywood
Next Page
Page 1 of 2