Samuel L Jackson spotted in Yorkshire restaurant as filming for new Marvel series begins

Samuel L Jackson was seen outside Da Sandro on Halifax Road in Ainsley Top on Saturday evening (Jan 22) and stopped for a selfie with a fan.

The popular Italian restaurant has shared the snap on its Facebook page.

The actor, who has appeared in dozens of movies, is the star of Marvel' s upcoming six-part series Secret Invasion, which is understood to have been filming in Halifax since the beginning of this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samuel L Jackson has a selfie with a fan outside the restaurant. (Credit: Alex Ganescu)

Crews have been spotted on the outskirts of Halifax town centre.

The Piece Hall is to shut from Monday until February 1 for more filming for the series, while a number of roads are being closed off in Leeds city centre on Sunday (Jan 23) as part of the fliming.

The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

The show features

a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Additionally Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles. Kingsley Ben-Adir will be portraying the ‘lead villain’