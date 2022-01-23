Live updates as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke arrive in Leeds to start filming Marvel Secret Invasion

Hollywood superstars such as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in Leeds today to shoot the latest Marvel production.

Preparation has been getting underway for a number of days in West Yorkshire for the shooting to begin. A number of roads are closed in Leeds city centre, while a set has been created at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

The series is due to be shot in Leeds today (Jan 23) before moving across to The Piece Hall for the rest of the week.

Filming of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion is set to begin in Leeds today

The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

The plot features a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.

Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.