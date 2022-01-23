Live updates as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke arrive in Leeds to start filming Marvel Secret Invasion
Follow live updates as filming of Marvel Secret Invasion gets underway in Leeds city centre.
Hollywood superstars such as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in Leeds today to shoot the latest Marvel production.
Preparation has been getting underway for a number of days in West Yorkshire for the shooting to begin. A number of roads are closed in Leeds city centre, while a set has been created at The Piece Hall in Halifax.
The series is due to be shot in Leeds today (Jan 23) before moving across to The Piece Hall for the rest of the week.
The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.
A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.
The plot features a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.
Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.
Marvel Secret Invasion being shot in Leeds with Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke
- Filming is beginning in Leeds city centre today
- Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in attendance
- A number of roads have been closed in the city centre
It’s a Leeds taxi, but not as you know it
It looks like whoever tweeted earlier about Leeds being turned into Russia was right.
This taxi has popped up on Russell Street - complete with Russian livery
But filming is going on outside the Tattu restaurant
It’s all quiet at the moment
There’s a very fancy looking car on the set at the moment!
Russia-esque?
It’s not THAT cold today, is it?
Stars on the menu
So, you’re one of the biggest names in Hollywood, renowned for dozens of superb films - but how do you prepare for a tough day filming?
Answer - a chili paneer wrap
Exciting
Earlier I asked if you’re as excited as us. Well.. some of you are!
Everything you need to know
The filming means there will be some slight disruption in the city centre this afternoon.
Some road closures are in place.
City centre still open
They won’t smash the buildings up... will they?
Preparations
Preparations have been underway in Leeds for the big day.