Live updates as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke arrive in Leeds to start filming Marvel Secret Invasion

Follow live updates as filming of Marvel Secret Invasion gets underway in Leeds city centre.

By Jonathan Pritchard and Alex Grant
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 10:24 am

Hollywood superstars such as Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in Leeds today to shoot the latest Marvel production.

Preparation has been getting underway for a number of days in West Yorkshire for the shooting to begin. A number of roads are closed in Leeds city centre, while a set has been created at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

The series is due to be shot in Leeds today (Jan 23) before moving across to The Piece Hall for the rest of the week.

Filming of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion is set to begin in Leeds today

The upcoming American miniseries, created by Kyle Bradstreet, will be available to watch on Disney+ upon its release.

A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

The plot features a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, have invaded all aspects of life on Earth.

Currently there is no confirmed date for its release.

Follow the latest updates below.

Marvel Secret Invasion being shot in Leeds with Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke

Last updated: Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 11:23

  • Filming is beginning in Leeds city centre today
  • Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke are in attendance
  • A number of roads have been closed in the city centre
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 11:23

It’s a Leeds taxi, but not as you know it

It looks like whoever tweeted earlier about Leeds being turned into Russia was right.

This taxi has popped up on Russell Street - complete with Russian livery

A taxi on Russell Street
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 11:07

Tattu

But filming is going on outside the Tattu restaurant

Filming outside Tattu
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 11:06

It’s all quiet at the moment

It’s all quiet at this end
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 11:05

Lambo

There’s a very fancy looking car on the set at the moment!

A sportscar can be seen on set
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 11:02

Russia-esque?

It’s not THAT cold today, is it?

Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:50

Stars on the menu

So, you’re one of the biggest names in Hollywood, renowned for dozens of superb films - but how do you prepare for a tough day filming?

Answer - a chili paneer wrap

Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:45

Exciting

Earlier I asked if you’re as excited as us. Well.. some of you are!

Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:32

Everything you need to know

The filming means there will be some slight disruption in the city centre this afternoon.

Some road closures are in place.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:22

City centre still open

They won’t smash the buildings up... will they?

Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:19

Preparations

Preparations have been underway in Leeds for the big day.

Take a look at this photo gallery.

