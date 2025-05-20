13 celebratory pictures of Leeds Sports Awards 2025 winners including Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 16:30 BST

A host of sporting stars claimed victory at the prestigious Leeds Sports Awards 2025.

Olympians, Paralympians and a host of young sporting stars lead the list of winners at the vent, which was held at the Carriageworks Theatre on Thursday, May 15.

Paralympic gold medal winner Kadeena Cox OBE alongside Olympic gold medal winners Tom Pidcock OBE and Georgie Brayshaw MBE were among a host of winners.

Gary Hetherington, the departing Leeds Rhinos CEO, won the lifetime achievement award, while a posthumous award went to former Rhinos scout Bob Pickles.

Take a look below at some of the winners...

Lifetime Achievement award winner Gary Hetherington.

1. Leeds Sports Awards 2025

Lifetime Achievement award winner Gary Hetherington. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Student Sport Champion winner Max Burgin is interviewed by Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

2. Leeds Sports Awards 2025

Student Sport Champion winner Max Burgin is interviewed by Jamie Jones-Buchanan. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Special Contribution award winer Joan Young is interviewed by Tanya Arnold.

3. Leeds Sports Awards 2025

Special Contribution award winer Joan Young is interviewed by Tanya Arnold. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Young Sportsperson Winner Yaried Alem with Technogym's Jonny Morris.

4. Leeds Sports Awards 2025

Young Sportsperson Winner Yaried Alem with Technogym's Jonny Morris. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Inspirational Community Champion winners Rob Lattiebeaudiere and Jovanni Sterling.

5. Leeds Sports Awards 2025

Inspirational Community Champion winners Rob Lattiebeaudiere and Jovanni Sterling. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sustainability Champions of the year winners K.E.E.P.

6. Leeds Sports Awards 2025

Sustainability Champions of the year winners K.E.E.P. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

