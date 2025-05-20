Olympians, Paralympians and a host of young sporting stars lead the list of winners at the vent, which was held at the Carriageworks Theatre on Thursday, May 15.

Paralympic gold medal winner Kadeena Cox OBE alongside Olympic gold medal winners Tom Pidcock OBE and Georgie Brayshaw MBE were among a host of winners.

Gary Hetherington, the departing Leeds Rhinos CEO, won the lifetime achievement award, while a posthumous award went to former Rhinos scout Bob Pickles.

Take a look below at some of the winners...

1 . Leeds Sports Awards 2025 Lifetime Achievement award winner Gary Hetherington. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Sports Awards 2025 Student Sport Champion winner Max Burgin is interviewed by Jamie Jones-Buchanan. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Sports Awards 2025 Special Contribution award winer Joan Young is interviewed by Tanya Arnold. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Sports Awards 2025 Young Sportsperson Winner Yaried Alem with Technogym's Jonny Morris. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Sports Awards 2025 Inspirational Community Champion winners Rob Lattiebeaudiere and Jovanni Sterling. | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales