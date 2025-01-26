Merrion Centre: 18 brilliant pictures from Chinese New Year celebrations at Leeds shopping centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th Jan 2025, 11:53 BST

Hundreds gathered in the Merrion Centre yesterday to welcome in the Chinese New Year.

The Leeds shopping centre hosted a jam-packed day of cultural activities, captivating live performances, traditional Chinese arts, cultural workshops, and interactive experiences for all ages.

Crowds enjoyed performances of Qi Lin Dance and Tai Chi demonstrations plus enchanting musical performances.

Chinese New Year has many long-standing traditions, with a main focus on removing the bad and the old to make way for a new year.

2025 is the year of the snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac. Characteristics of people born in the year of the Snake include cautious, introverted observers, cool and mysterious.

Celebrations will continue at the Merrion Centre next Saturday (February 1). Here are 18 brilliant pictures from yesterday’s celebrations in Leeds...

The Merrion Centre hosted a jam-packed day of cultural activities and captivating live performances.

1. Chinese New Year celebrations at the Merrion Centre

The Merrion Centre hosted a jam-packed day of cultural activities and captivating live performances. | Steve Riding

Chinese Dancer.

2. Chinese New Year celebrations at the Merrion Centre

Chinese Dancer. | Steve Riding

Mr Leung joins in the celebrations.

3. Chinese New Year celebrations at the Merrion Centre

Mr Leung joins in the celebrations. | Steve Riding

Ribbon dancing.

4. Chinese New Year celebrations at the Merrion Centre

Ribbon dancing. | Steve Riding

Concentration from Anna Peng.

5. Chinese New Year celebrations at the Merrion Centre

Concentration from Anna Peng. | Steve Riding

Mr Leung who is 80 years old takes the applause after taking part in the Lion Dance.

6. Chinese New Year celebrations at the Merrion Centre

Mr Leung who is 80 years old takes the applause after taking part in the Lion Dance. | Steve Riding

