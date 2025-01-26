The Leeds shopping centre hosted a jam-packed day of cultural activities, captivating live performances, traditional Chinese arts, cultural workshops, and interactive experiences for all ages.
Crowds enjoyed performances of Qi Lin Dance and Tai Chi demonstrations plus enchanting musical performances.
Chinese New Year has many long-standing traditions, with a main focus on removing the bad and the old to make way for a new year.
2025 is the year of the snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac. Characteristics of people born in the year of the Snake include cautious, introverted observers, cool and mysterious.
Celebrations will continue at the Merrion Centre next Saturday (February 1). Here are 18 brilliant pictures from yesterday’s celebrations in Leeds...
