The Chinese New Year is just a few days away - and what better way to celebrate than with some of the best of the country’s food Leeds has to offer?

Also known as the Spring Festival, the festivities celebrate the beginning of the new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.

In 2025, the Lunar New Year will begin on Wednesday, January 29, marking the end of winter and the start of the Year of the Wood Snake.

To mark the occasion, here are 15 top-rated Chinese restaurants in Leeds for you to enjoy:

Wen's Restaurant, located in North Street, is one of the best rated places for Chinese food in Leeds. The family-run restaurant serves hot mains including stir-fried shredded pork in hoisin sauce and slow cooked beef brisket in curry sauce.

1. Wen's Restaurant

Wen's Restaurant, located in North Street, is one of the best rated places for Chinese food in Leeds. The family-run restaurant serves hot mains including stir-fried shredded pork in hoisin sauce and slow cooked beef brisket in curry sauce. | Wen's Restaurant

TAO on Great George Street serves great Cantonese and Chinese food in a contemporary surrounding, and specialises in dim sum. It is perfect for a meal just in time for the Lunar New Year.

2. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant

TAO on Great George Street serves great Cantonese and Chinese food in a contemporary surrounding, and specialises in dim sum. It is perfect for a meal just in time for the Lunar New Year. | Google

Blue Pavilion, a fine dining Chinese restaurant, opened in the Merrion Centre in October 2023. The impressive venue promises a "gastronomic adventure like no other", and also boasts a luxury karaoke space.

3. Blue Pavilion

Blue Pavilion, a fine dining Chinese restaurant, opened in the Merrion Centre in October 2023. The impressive venue promises a "gastronomic adventure like no other", and also boasts a luxury karaoke space. | Blue Pavilion

Family-run Rice Paper on Selby Road focuses on modern Cantonese-based tastes and flavours.

4. Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurants & Takeaway

Family-run Rice Paper on Selby Road focuses on modern Cantonese-based tastes and flavours. | Steven Lord via Google

One of Horsforth's main Chinese eateries, Hong Kong Supercook offers a diverse menu of authentic dishes from the special administrative region.

5. Hong Kong Supercook

One of Horsforth's main Chinese eateries, Hong Kong Supercook offers a diverse menu of authentic dishes from the special administrative region. | Justin Keenan via Google

This restaurant on Merrion Street serves everything from wonton soup to noodle dishes - well worth a try this Chinese New Year.

6. Noodle House

This restaurant on Merrion Street serves everything from wonton soup to noodle dishes - well worth a try this Chinese New Year. | madog b via Google

