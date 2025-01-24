In 2025, the Lunar New Year will begin on Wednesday, January 29, marking the end of winter and the start of the Year of the Wood Snake.
To mark the occasion, here are 15 top-rated Chinese restaurants in Leeds for you to enjoy:
1. Wen's Restaurant
Wen's Restaurant, located in North Street, is one of the best rated places for Chinese food in Leeds. The family-run restaurant serves hot mains including stir-fried shredded pork in hoisin sauce and slow cooked beef brisket in curry sauce. | Wen's Restaurant
2. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant
TAO on Great George Street serves great Cantonese and Chinese food in a contemporary surrounding, and specialises in dim sum. It is perfect for a meal just in time for the Lunar New Year. | Google
3. Blue Pavilion
Blue Pavilion, a fine dining Chinese restaurant, opened in the Merrion Centre in October 2023. The impressive venue promises a "gastronomic adventure like no other", and also boasts a luxury karaoke space. | Blue Pavilion
4. Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurants & Takeaway
Family-run Rice Paper on Selby Road focuses on modern Cantonese-based tastes and flavours. | Steven Lord via Google
5. Hong Kong Supercook
One of Horsforth's main Chinese eateries, Hong Kong Supercook offers a diverse menu of authentic dishes from the special administrative region. | Justin Keenan via Google
6. Noodle House
This restaurant on Merrion Street serves everything from wonton soup to noodle dishes - well worth a try this Chinese New Year. | madog b via Google
