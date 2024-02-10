Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 captivating pictures from Leeds' Chinese New Year celebrations in the Merrion Centre

Huge crowds gathered in the Merrion Centre today to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:19 GMT

The Leeds shopping centre hosted a jam-packed day of cultural activities, with six hours of entertainment from Qi Lin Dance and the Children and Adults Chinese Choir to mesmerising solo Zither performances.

Crowds were captivated by the York Chinese Community’s Dragon Dance and there were also performances from talented children at the Leeds Chinese Community School.

Chinese New Year has many long-standing traditions, with a main focus on removing the bad and the old to make way for a new year. The Year of the Dragon is associated with strength, positive transformation and challenges.

Here are 15 beautiful pictures from the celebrations in Leeds.

Traditional Chinese dancing

1. Chinese New Year

Traditional Chinese dancing Photo: Steve Riding

Lantern decorating

2. Chinese New Year

Lantern decorating Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds Chinese Community School dancers - Jing, Xiulan, Kayan and Yan

3. Chinese New Year

Leeds Chinese Community School dancers - Jing, Xiulan, Kayan and Yan Photo: Steve Riding

York Chinese Community’s Dragon Dance

4. Chinese New Year

York Chinese Community’s Dragon Dance

Celebrations in the Merrion Centre

5. Chinese New Year

Celebrations in the Merrion Centre Photo: Steve Riding

A large crowd watch traditional Chinese dancing

6. Chinese New Year

A large crowd watch traditional Chinese dancing Photo: Steve Riding

