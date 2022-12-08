Peter Kay has left his fans anticipating a “big announcement” after taking to social media to tease his upcoming appearance on Sarah Cox’s Radio 2 show.

The comedian, 49, from Bolton, became visibly emotional during the first show of his 110-date tour last Friday. Posting on Twitter yesterday, he thanked those who attended his first few shows at the AO Arena in Manchester and teased that his fans can expect more from him in the near future.

Peter wrote: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the first shows in Manchester. It was incredible to be a part of such a happy experience.

“Everybody deserves a bit of joy. Here’s to a lot more in the shows to come!! P.S. big announcement Thursday on Sara Cox Drivetime Show just after 6pm.”

Over 16,000 people have liked the tweet, while many others commented that they’ve struggled to get tickets for Peter’s tour.

The funnyman is set to take to the stage at Leeds’ First Direct Arena in 2023 alongside shows in Birmingham, Sheffield and a monthly residence at London’s O2. Other locations include Liverpool, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

Peter’s tour has been advertised as his first in 12 years and comes after his 2010 tour became the best selling comedy tour of all time in the UK.

Peter Kay (Getty Images)

The comedian announced his return to the stage during an advertising break in the series launch of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Peter said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 - the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”