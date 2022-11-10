Many Yorkshire residents have been left struggling to buy tickets which range from £35 to a £175 VIP package.

However, tickets have started to appear on ViaGogo – a ticket resale site – for as much as £1,000 each.

O2 priority said demand was the highest seen for more than 15 years – for any event.

Peter Kay Tickets: Anger as tickets for Leeds show on resale sites for £1,000 each

Many people took to social media to complain about the price hikes already.

"How can people do this?”, one said.