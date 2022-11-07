For the first time in over a decade, Peter Kay has announced a long-awaited UK and Ireland stand-up ‘Better Late Than Never’ tour for next year, including two shows in Leeds. The comedian revealed the news with a surprise advertisement during the premiere of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 on Sunday night (November 6).

The tour will kick off on December 2 at the Manchester AO Arena and will stop in Birmingham, Liverpool, and Dublin before wrapping up in August 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. His last tour kicked off in 2010, when he set the Guinness World Record for the highest-selling comedy tour of all time.

The northern comic also wants to keep ticket costs as cheap as possible in order to help struggling fans with the cost-of-living crisis. Announcing the news, he said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

In 2017, the 49-year-old took a break from the spotlight and cancelled his nationwide tour, citing family circumstances. Since then, he has gradually returned to public life with a series of surprise performances and charity events, most notably the Dance For Life show in Liverpool in August for Cancer Research.

Peter Kay tickets 2023

Tickets for Peter Kay’s arena tour will go on sale on Saturday (November 12). The sale will start at 10am via Peter Kay’s official website . Tickets will also be available from Ticketmaster .

Peter Kay Better Late Than Never tour dates

The comedian will make an appearance at First Direct Arena, Leeds on January 20 and again on May 19. Below are the full dates for his ‘Better Late Than Never’ tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday December 2 - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday December 3 - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday December 17 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday January 6 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Saturday January 7 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Friday January 20 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday February 17 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Thursday February 23 - SSE Arena, Belfast

Friday February 24 - SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday March 9 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Friday March 10 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday March 23 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Thursday April 6 - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday April 7 - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday May 5 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday May 6 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday May 19 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday June 16 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Saturday June 17 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Friday July 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday July 15 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday August 11 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield