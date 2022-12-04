News you can trust since 1890
9 pictures from Christmas Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto now showing at Leeds City Varieties

After a successful opening weekend, images have been released of this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto.

By Alex Grant
3 minutes ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 12:15pm

A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantos – from the enchanted pen of Peter Rowe – mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.

Dick Whittington: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto will run at Leeds’s City Varieties Music Hall, recognised by the Guinness World Records as the nation’s longest running music hall, from Friday 25 November 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023.

Rock 'n' Roll Panto

The cast of Dick Whittington: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto - now showing at City Varieties Music Hall.

Photo: Ant Robling

Rock 'n' Roll Panto

Ben Mabberley as Dick Whittington.

Photo: Ant Robling

Rock 'n' Roll Panto

Peter Manchester as Sarah The Cook and Kenny Davies as Alderman Fitzwarren.

Photo: Ant Robling

Rock 'n' Roll Panto

Peter Manchester as Sarah The Cook.

Photo: Ant Robling

