9 pictures from Christmas Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto now showing at Leeds City Varieties
After a successful opening weekend, images have been released of this year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto.
A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantos – from the enchanted pen of Peter Rowe – mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians.
Dick Whittington: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto will run at Leeds’s City Varieties Music Hall, recognised by the Guinness World Records as the nation’s longest running music hall, from Friday 25 November 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023.