People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Residents celebrate as lucky Moortown street wins £1,000 per ticket jackpot

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
A lucky street in north Leeds is celebrating after winning in today’s Postcode Lottery.

Players living in Queenshill Garth, Moortown, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS12 3UU postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Wednesday, December 4).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Players living in Queenshill Garth, Moortown, have scooped up to £6,000.placeholder image
Players living in Queenshill Garth, Moortown, have scooped up to £6,000. | Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Nine streets across Leeds, including Cross Gates and Garforth, were among the lucky street ones to win in November.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:LeedsPeople's Postcode Lottery
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice