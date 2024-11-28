People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Swarcliffe street wins big in daily jackpot prize
Players living in Swarcliffe Drive, Swarcliffe, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.
The LS14 5AW postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Friday, November 15).
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.
Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.