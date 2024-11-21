Next phase of East Leeds extension takes another step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors on the Leeds City Council North and East Plans Panel have unanimously voted in favour of plans for 528 new homes as part of the East Leeds Extension.

Over 500 new homes will be built by housebuilder Persimmon at Morwick Green, located along the new East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR).

This is the next phase of the 575-acre East Leeds Extension which extends around the edge of Red Hall, Swarcliffe, Whinmoor, and Crossgates.

One of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, up to 5,000 homes will be built including at Persimmon’s Morwick Green and Wellington Mount development where homes are already on sale.

A mix of 1 to 4-bedroom houses and 1 and 2-bedroom apartments will be provided to cater to first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.

Residents will enjoy excellent transport links via the ELOR, a £120 million infrastructure project completed in 2022 which was funded in part by contributions from developers, including nearly £20 million from Persimmon.

The Morwick Green site will also have over 6.4 hectares of open spaces, including formal gardens, natural areas, and eight equipped play areas.

All of the new homes will be equipped with Air Source Heat Pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

James Parkin, Land Director for Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “The East Leeds Extension is a truly exciting project and we’re proud to be working with the Council to provide much needed new homes for local people.

“This next phase at Morwick Green will provide a wide range of high-quality new homes for local homebuyers set amongst large green open spaces.

“With the great connections delivered by the new ELOR, these new developments really will be a fantastic place to live for all ages and types of homebuyers.”

Homebuyers can already purchase homes at the nearby Wellington Mount development where construction is underway.