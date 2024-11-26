People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky street in Garforth wins big with £1,000 per ticket daily jackpot

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A lucky street in Leeds has won as part of yesterday’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

Players living in The Chase, Garforth have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in Monday’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS25 2NP postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK yesterday (Monday, November 25).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Selby Road in Garforth previously won as part of this month’s list of winners.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

Related topics:LeedsGarforthPeople's Postcode Lottery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice