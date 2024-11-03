18 intriguing photos take you back to Garforth in the year 2000

Yet the reality has a far less sinister explanation. The blood-splattered door of Garforth Comnmunity Association on Garforth Main Street was the aftermath of an unfortunate incident which saw gallons of blood spilt from a tanker. This was Garforth in 2000, a year which featured fond farewells at schools around the town as well as a community with plenty to celebrate. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of the town at the dawn of a new millennium. READ MORE: 25 gracious photos take you back to Garforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia