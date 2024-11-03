18 intriguing photos take you back to Garforth in the year 2000

You would think that looking at this blood-splattered door cops were dealing with a crime scene.

Yet the reality has a far less sinister explanation. The blood-splattered door of Garforth Comnmunity Association on Garforth Main Street was the aftermath of an unfortunate incident which saw gallons of blood spilt from a tanker. This was Garforth in 2000, a year which featured fond farewells at schools around the town as well as a community with plenty to celebrate. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of the town at the dawn of a new millennium. READ MORE: 25 gracious photos take you back to Garforth in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Garforth in 2000. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

1. Garforth in 2000

Enjoy these photo memories from around Garforth in 2000. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Old George pub pictured in November 2000.

2. Garforth in 2000

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Old George pub pictured in November 2000.

A clean -up operation was underway on Garforth Main Street in August 2000 after gallons of blood were spilt from a tanker.

3. Garforth in 2000

A clean -up operation was underway on Garforth Main Street in August 2000 after gallons of blood were spilt from a tanker.

Some of the Garforth Community College's brass band players.

4. Garforth in 2000

Some of the Garforth Community College's brass band players.

Garforth Town supporter Ian Prentis was celebrating being named Non League fan of the year in September 2000.

5. Garforth in 2000

Garforth Town supporter Ian Prentis was celebrating being named Non League fan of the year in September 2000.

James Stockton batting for Garforth Parish Church against Sheffield Works in July 2000.

6. Garforth in 2000

James Stockton batting for Garforth Parish Church against Sheffield Works in July 2000.

