Gabby Logan has been leading the jokes made on social media about Kylie Jenner’s statement dress worn at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

The reality TV star, 25, from California, stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a realistic lion’s head that left some fans “disturbed”. She completed the look by sweeping her glossy brunette hair into a high ponytail and opted for a brown lipstick with pink blusher on her cheeks.

Despite receiving a seal of approval from PETA for the eye-catching look, many trendsetters have taken to social media to admit they aren’t a fan of Kylie’s outfit.

Gabby Logan mocked Kylie Jenner’s dress (Instagram/GabbyLogan)

Gabby, 49, from Leeds, was among those who were left unimpressed by the quirky dress and took to her Instagram story to comment.

She shared a clip of Kylie which was originally posted by Vogue magazine with her over 177,000 followers.

Mocking the look, Gabby wrote: “When you order your new lion brooch in extra large by accident.”

Many Twitter users have called Kylie’s outfit “disturbing” despite the lion head being made using faux fur.

One person commented: “Im sorry but i dont give a rats a** if Kylie Jenners ‘Lion’ is real or not! That outfit is wrong on so many levels”

“As an animal lover, I find this dress of a Lion’s Head (Real or Fake) worn by Kylie Jenner disgusting. It’s sickening. #KylieJenner,” another said.

A third wrote: “It may be made of foam but this ‘lion head’ dress glamourises the use of animals in fashion. @KylieJenner this is one faux piece that is a faux pas. Why not make kind fashion aspirational, rather than normalise abject cruelty and dress it up as ‘luxury’?”

Gabby Logan (Getty Images) Kylie Jenner (Instagram/KylieJenner)

The backlash Kylie has received for the dress comes after PETA President Ingrid Newkirk applauded the cosmetics mogul for making a statement against trophy hunting with her choice of frock.

In a statement to DailyMail.com , Ingrid said: “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way — and Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

The dress designed by Daniel Roseberry also appeared on the runway at Paris Fashion Week worn by Irina Shayk.

Despite the controversy surrounding the dress, the Russian model shared a snap wearing the look with her over 20 million Instagram followers, which caused the debate about the lion’s head to continue in her comment section.

She captioned the snap, writing: “I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk, and foam, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride, An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have been called on as well to lend my art as a woman to this @danielroseberry 🖤”

