The people of Leeds share their thoughts on Oasis’ reunion ahead of their Manchester shows, with some members of the public unable to resist breaking into song.

We headed out onto the streets of Leeds to ask the public their thoughts on Oasis’ reunion tour.

The Manchester-formed rock band will return to their home city on July 11 for the first of five shows they will play at Heaton Park.

One man said: “Everyone knows Oasis, everyone knows that one song [Wonderwall], whether you're out and about, and you hear it, and you sing it.

“Great band, but I'm not that indie. I was a little bit indie when I was younger, from that generation, which was either indie or hip-hop, I was on the hip-hop side.”

Another member of the public said she does like them, but “they can be quite annoying”.

Another man said: “Oasis I know they're immensely popular, but they never came to see my trio, so I decided not to go and see [them]. It was only fair. But I know they're very popular amongst people of a certain [age] like, 30s maybe, 40s even. But being a jazz fan, I'm not really keen on their music.

Some of the Leeds public even broke into song. | National World - Local TV

“I know people compare them to the Beatles, but not quite as inventive as the Beatles. But the songs are okay. You know, they're as good as most pop groups, I think.”

One woman said: “I think I've heard, like, one of their songs, but that's it. I don't know them that well.”

A man said: “I was probably a bit younger, I was probably only about 10 at the time in the late 90s when they were in their peak. Never been a massive fan, like their music, but it's not something I would pay hundreds of pounds to go and see. But glad they've come back, and it's been a lot of joy to a lot of people.”

A member of the public said: “It's good that they're back together. I'm not a fan, I like their music, but I wouldn't pay to see them. I think the fans have been wanting them to get back together to do a reunion tour for a long time so it's nice to see that they've buried the hatchet, and they're actually doing it.”

A man said: “I love them. They're very special for me, because I actually won a high school talent show singing Half The World Away.”