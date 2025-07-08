That merchandise on offer, though, especially considering the magnitude of the event, could be worth something in a few years’ time – even if the price of seeing Oasis from their heyday to now is an incredibly expensive affair. But for those who were at Knebworth in 1996 still clinging onto that T-shirt, you might want to investigate the prices on eBay currently.
Only one way to find out – let’s hop back onto eBay and find out what has sold for vast amounts during the immediate run-up to the Gallagher brothers’ triumphant return, and if there are any more dartboards up for auction?
1. Oasis 1990s ringer shirt with official logo
A quintessential piece of 90s Oasis wear, this vintage official band t-shirt (Size XL) captures the band's iconic understated style. The classic blue ringer design with the subtle Oasis logo is instantly recognizable to any true fan. This pre-owned garment fetched a respectable £156.72, demonstrating the consistent demand for authentic and well-preserved memorabilia from their golden age. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images
2. 1999-2000 era T-shirt (official merchandise)
This vintage official band t-shirt, dating from the cusp of the millennium (1999-2000), features a striking, instantly recognizable design. It's a genuine piece of Britpop history, with its Y2K era aesthetic and pre-owned charm adding to its authenticity. This rare gem recently commanded a price of £224.32, underscoring its appeal to collectors of vintage music apparel. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images
3. Oasis Supersonic 1994 promotional tour poster
A truly rare find, this large vintage 'Supersonic' 1994 promo poster offers a direct glimpse into the very beginning of Oasis's meteoric rise. Commemorating their debut single and early tour dates, it’s a foundational piece of Britpop history. Despite its pre-owned status, its scarcity and historical significance saw it sell for a notable £104.72, proving the value of early promotional material. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images
4. Official Oasis 1996 Knebworth T-Shirt
Commemorating the legendary concerts that solidified Oasis's place in history, this shirt is more than just merchandise – it's a memento from an unforgettable cultural event. In pre-owned condition, its authenticity and historical significance made it a highly sought-after item, selling for a strong £260.72. This is a must-have for those who witnessed, or wished they had witnessed, that iconic weekend. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images
5. Oasis T Shirt 90's Tour (exact date unspecified)
This classic black tour t-shirt, sporting the iconic multi-coloured Oasis logo, immediately transports you back to the band's explosive 90s dominance. As a pre-owned, authentic piece of their touring history, it captures the raw energy of their live performances. Its enduring appeal was evident as it sold for a robust £295.20, a testament to the timeless nature of their brand. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images
6. (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 1995 tour T-shirt
Directly from the groundbreaking 1995 'What's the Story (Morning Glory)?' tour, this vintage XL t-shirt is a powerful relic. It embodies the era when Oasis ascended to global superstardom, featuring an iconic design tied to their legendary Blackpool, Manchester, and London shows. This authentic pre-owned tour shirt recently sold for a substantial £443.20, reflecting its deep connection to a seminal period in music. | eBay/Oasis/Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.