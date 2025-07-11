Kirkstall Festival 2025: Music, food and entertainment to fill abbey grounds — parade details and lineup
The historic Kirkstall Abbey will light up with live music, food stalls, vendors and more this Saturday (July 12).
The volunteer-led community event is held annually on the grounds of the Cistercian monastery and brings a range of local musicians and enthusiastic locals to Kirkstall.
When and where is Kirkstall Festival 2025?
Kirkstall Festival's 2025 edition will be held on the Kirkstall Abbey grounds (Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH) on Saturday, July 12 from 11am to 5pm.
Entry to the festival is free.
Parade route
Due to ongoing roadwork on Morris Lane, this year's annual parade will be limited to the Abbey grounds.
The parade, led by the City of Leeds Pipe Band, will begin at the Burley Rugby Union Football Club on Abbey Road at 11am.
The parade will proceed alongside the rugby pitches and tennis courts along the upper path within the grounds, continuing around the back of the Abbey before making its way along the main path to the festival area.
The parade is supported by local schools and community groups.
Activities, events and live music line up
Like previous years, Kirkstall Festival 2025 has a line up stacked with local musicians, dancers, entertainers, food vendors and more.
Due to the ongoing hot weather, Tailwaggers have cancelled their attendance to ensure the safety of the dogs. Consequently, the dog show is also cancelled.
You can find more details about entertainment at the festival here.
Musical performances at Kirkstall Festival 2025:
- Kate Hall
- King & I
- Kuro Kamo
- Louis, Louis, Louis
- LS18 Rocks
- Les Scavenge
- Mila Lee
- Music From The Attic
- Naomi Kelly
- Patsy Clone
- Pick n Mix
- Pop 'N Rock
- Rory Holl
- Socially Distant
- The Good Foot Collective
- The State of Georgia
