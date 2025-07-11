Kirkstall Festival returns this weekend, but with a shorter parade than usual - here's what you need to know.

The historic Kirkstall Abbey will light up with live music, food stalls, vendors and more this Saturday (July 12).

The volunteer-led community event is held annually on the grounds of the Cistercian monastery and brings a range of local musicians and enthusiastic locals to Kirkstall.

The festival attract thousands of people to the abbey grounds. | Steve Riding

When and where is Kirkstall Festival 2025?

Kirkstall Festival's 2025 edition will be held on the Kirkstall Abbey grounds (Abbey Rd, Kirkstall, Leeds LS5 3EH) on Saturday, July 12 from 11am to 5pm.

Entry to the festival is free.

Parade route

Due to ongoing roadwork on Morris Lane, this year's annual parade will be limited to the Abbey grounds.

The parade, led by the City of Leeds Pipe Band, will begin at the Burley Rugby Union Football Club on Abbey Road at 11am.

The parade will proceed alongside the rugby pitches and tennis courts along the upper path within the grounds, continuing around the back of the Abbey before making its way along the main path to the festival area.

The parade is supported by local schools and community groups.

Activities, events and live music line up

Like previous years, Kirkstall Festival 2025 has a line up stacked with local musicians, dancers, entertainers, food vendors and more.

Due to the ongoing hot weather, Tailwaggers have cancelled their attendance to ensure the safety of the dogs. Consequently, the dog show is also cancelled.

Musical performances at Kirkstall Festival 2025:

Kate Hall

King & I

Kuro Kamo

Louis, Louis, Louis

LS18 Rocks

Les Scavenge

Mila Lee

Music From The Attic

Naomi Kelly

Patsy Clone

Pick n Mix

Pop 'N Rock

Rory Holl

Socially Distant

The Good Foot Collective

The State of Georgia